Competition: Win a three month subscription to Pluralsight!
edited October 28, 2020 2:28PM in General Forum
Hello everyone,
Enter our competition to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight!
SQL Compare is turning 21 this month (where has the time gone?!). To celebrate, we're offering you the chance to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight* in this month's forum competition.
To enter, please tell us 'How SQL Compare has helped you' in the thread below.
Roseanna
*Pluralsight is a technical skills platform that provides web development, IT certification and online training that helps you move forward with the right technology and the right skills.
Enter our competition to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight!
SQL Compare is turning 21 this month (where has the time gone?!). To celebrate, we're offering you the chance to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight* in this month's forum competition.
To enter, please tell us 'How SQL Compare has helped you' in the thread below.
The competition closes at midnight BST on 1 December. The winner will be randomly selected from the entries received.Good luck!
Roseanna
*Pluralsight is a technical skills platform that provides web development, IT certification and online training that helps you move forward with the right technology and the right skills.
Communities at Redgate
0 · Share on Twitter
Comments
Oh...and I've rescued more than a few downed servers with the tool as well
I already have a full author subscription to Pluralsight, so no contest entry here...just telling stories!