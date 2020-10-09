Competition: Win a three month subscription to Pluralsight!

Hello everyone,

Enter our competition to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight!

SQL Compare is turning 21 this month (where has the time gone?!). To celebrate, we're offering you the chance to win a three-month subscription to Pluralsight* in this month's forum competition.

To enter, please tell us 'How SQL Compare has helped you' in the thread below.

The competition closes at midnight BST on 1 December. The winner will be randomly selected from the entries received.

Good luck!

Roseanna 

*Pluralsight is a technical skills platform that provides web development, IT certification and online training that helps you move forward with the right technology and the right skills. 
    It has bailed out a lot of teams I have worked in whose database development process could only be described as a free-for-all.  
    SQL Compare allows us to compare hundreds of PROD db schemas against master schemas(QA) and react accordingly if schema(s) mismatch occur.
    SQL Compare helped me to compare quickly different SQL Server schemas (Dev, Test, Prod) and create deployment scripts as well as helping me to fix errors. Thanks !
    SQL Compare was the final piece in our switch from a manual source control system - .sql files, with _<Version Number> suffix) - to a much more automated source control system. It has been beneficial when deploying changes because it lets you see the intended changes before you deploy, and hence it can avert problems that we may have missed before. 
    SQL compare helps accelerate work and avoid time lost in tedious tasks
    With SQL Compare, I was able to identify lot of DB related issues quickly which not only saved time, provided opportunities to make decisions quickly. Thanks.
    SQL Compare (and Data compare) helped me become a speaker on the SQL Saturday circuit when I presented/demoed both tools at the North Texas SQL Server User Group in 2004. I overcame my fear of public speaking that day and started do other, smaller things until I was ready for prime time.

    Oh...and I've rescued more than a few downed servers with the tool as well :)

    I already have a full author subscription to Pluralsight, so no contest entry here...just telling stories!
    SQL Compare tool helped us to compare our code from different environment with quick timeframe and deploy it with ease. I always recommend people to use this tool to know what magic it can do :) 
    I quick guide for all solutions.
    it recently helped me identify that only 1 table had a missing column that i can add instead of trying to restore an entire database, and take an outage.
