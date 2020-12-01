Join the Redgate Tool Tips Swap – win a Pluralsight subscription!

Hello everyone,

Share your Redgate tool tips to win a Pluralsight subscription!

Now more than ever, we need to make the most of our existing resources. To help you achieve more with your Redgate tools, we’ve launched the Redgate Tool Tips Swap.

To join in, please share your top tip for improving productivity with Redgate tools in the thread below.

The Redgate Tool Tips Swap closes on 15 January 2021. All tips collected will be shared with the Redgate community via our blog, forums and social media channels.*

Plus, everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw for a 3-month subscription to Pluralsight (a leading online training provider).

Looking forward to hearing your tips

Roseanna