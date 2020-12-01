Join the Redgate Tool Tips Swap – win a Pluralsight subscription!

Hello everyone,

Share your Redgate tool tips to win a Pluralsight subscription!

Now more than ever, we need to make the most of our existing resources. To help you achieve more with your Redgate tools, we’ve launched the Redgate Tool Tips Swap.

To join in, please share your top tip for improving productivity with Redgate tools in the thread below.

The Redgate Tool Tips Swap closes on 15 January 2021. All tips collected will be shared with the Redgate community via our blog, forums and social media channels.*  

Plus, everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw for a 3-month subscription to Pluralsight (a leading online training provider).

Looking forward to hearing your tips  :)

Roseanna

*By taking part in the Redgate Tool Tips Swap, you give permission for us to share your tip on www.red-gate.com and on Redgate’s forums and social media channels.
    Here's a tip to get us started  :]

    Configure SQL Prompt's settings for your needs    . SQL Prompt is a fantastic tool for working more efficiently. You can make it work even better for you by adjusting the settings for your needs. Redgate's Grant Fritchey has a short training course on this. 

    Over to you. What are your tips for improving productivity with Redgate tools?
  • JustinBirdJustinBird Posts: 11 Bronze 3
    Well I'll kick things off! For me it's being able to consistently format code before checking in to source control by sharing formatting settings across the team. We keep ours alongside the code in source control so everyone can keep up to date. Adhering to code formats ensures "developer preference" doesn't result in false changes in the code base where a developer alters a block of code just to lay it out differently. The hardest part is getting the team to decide on a format!
  • JustinBirdJustinBird Posts: 11 Bronze 3
    There's another side to this - people have their own preferences for reading styles, so some devs might have their own style whilst they're coding and then simply "team format" it to be pushed to source control. Everybody wins!
  • Kendra_LittleKendra_Little Portland, OR, USA Posts: 76 Gold 1
    edited December 14, 2020 9:37AM
    As a Redgater, I'm ineligible to win, but I can't resist adding a tip!

    In SQL Change Automation in Visual Studio, there's a hidden filter capability
    When importing changes from a database to generate migrations, simply begin typing to filter out changes by object name.
  • ScottSauberScottSauber Posts: 11 Bronze 3
    Something I find handy with SQL Prompt is the "Script as Insert" feature.  When you get the results back from running a query, you can highlight the entire data set (or just the rows you care about), then right-click and choose "Script as Insert."  This will scaffold out the insert statement for you inside of SSMS.

    This is handy for scenarios such as generating a script to be used for re-seeding data for an integration test without having to write that insert by hand.
  • ScottSauberScottSauber Posts: 11 Bronze 3
    Another handy one from SQL Prompt is the "Copy as IN clause" feature.  When you get the results back from running a query, you can highlight the entire column (or just the values you care about), then right-click and choose "Copy as IN clause."  This will save those values to your clip board as an IN statement.  So if you highlight values 1,2,3 it will put "IN (1,2,3)" onto your clipboard.

    This is handy during data exploration and feeding values from one query into another, such as grabbing the ID's from one query and dropping them onto the where clause of another query.
  • JustinBirdJustinBird Posts: 11 Bronze 3
    Current statement execution! This one is super cool. Supposing you have a long code block with multiple separate statements in it, if you want to run a single block of code you have to highlight that block of code and hit execute / F5. You can do the same thing just by hitting SHIFT + F5. 

    I've not been able to use prompt in recent assignments but current client uses Redgate so some things I'd long forgotten are coming back to me and that one just came to me today!
    Justin Bird
    Metricy

    http://metricy.uk/
    https://www.meetup.com/DataCardiff/
