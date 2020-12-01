Join the Redgate Tool Tips Swap – win a Pluralsight subscription!
Hello everyone,
Share your Redgate tool tips to win a Pluralsight subscription!
Now more than ever, we need to make the most of our existing resources. To help you achieve more with your Redgate tools, we’ve launched the Redgate Tool Tips Swap.
To join in, please share your top tip for improving productivity with Redgate tools in the thread below.
The Redgate Tool Tips Swap closes on 15 January 2021. All tips collected will be shared with the Redgate community via our blog, forums and social media channels.*
Plus, everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw for a 3-month subscription to Pluralsight (a leading online training provider).
Looking forward to hearing your tips
Roseanna*By taking part in the Redgate Tool Tips Swap, you give permission for us to share your tip on www.red-gate.com and on Redgate’s forums and social media channels.
Comments
Configure SQL Prompt's settings for your needs. SQL Prompt is a fantastic tool for working more efficiently. You can make it work even better for you by adjusting the settings for your needs. Redgate's Grant Fritchey has a short training course on this.
Over to you. What are your tips for improving productivity with Redgate tools?
In SQL Change Automation in Visual Studio, there's a hidden filter capability
When importing changes from a database to generate migrations, simply begin typing to filter out changes by object name.
@Kendra_Little
DevOps Advocate at Redgate
This is handy for scenarios such as generating a script to be used for re-seeding data for an integration test without having to write that insert by hand.
This is handy during data exploration and feeding values from one query into another, such as grabbing the ID's from one query and dropping them onto the where clause of another query.
I've not been able to use prompt in recent assignments but current client uses Redgate so some things I'd long forgotten are coming back to me and that one just came to me today!
